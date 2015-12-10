LPC-Abengoa's bondholders ask banks to provide short-term finance

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Bondholders to Spanish engineering and renewable energy company Abengoa are willing to inject fresh capital if bank lenders stump up the short-term rescue capital that the company needs, a source close to the talks said.

Abengoa’s bank and bond debt has pari passu ranking, three sources said, which means that bondholders and banks have equal repayment rights and could theoretically work together on a joint rescue plan.

Abengoa, which has around 20.2bn of debt, including corporate, project finance and working capital loans with Spanish and international banks, is struggling to stave off bankruptcy.

Lenders have formed a coordinating committee of lenders which is being advised by KPMG.

Santander, which has around 700m of exposure to Abengoa, according to one source, is leading the committee which includes HSBC, Bankia, La Caixa and Credit Agricole and Banco Popular. The bondholder committee is being advised by Houlihan Lokey, the source close to the talks said.

Santander declined to comment.

Abengoa said that it needs 100m to pay salaries by mid December and keep its business running. It needs up to 350m of additional cash to stay afloat over the next four months -- which is the maximum time allowed to renegotiate debt under Spanish law, Reuters reported.

Bondholders are willing to join lenders and agree a single financial restructuring plan going forward if bank lenders give the company the 100m that it needs to keep operating, the first source said.

“Logic dictates it is easier for the banks to raise this money, they can move quicker. As we sit pari passu with the lenders, we are happy to take the same pain and pay our share afterwards,” the source said.

If the banks fail to provide this capital, bondholders will have to decide whether to raise the money or let the company file for insolvency, he said.

At a meeting on Thursday, banks said that they would consider putting in the 100m if Abengoa cannot find alternative funding in coming days.

If the banks provide the rescue financing, a restructuring plan involving a debt for equity swap and a fresh capital injection could be an option, the source said. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)