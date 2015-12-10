FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abengoa Mexico says to default on local coupon payments
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 10, 2015 / 8:08 PM / 2 years ago

Abengoa Mexico says to default on local coupon payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Mexican unit of struggling Spanish company Abengoa said on Thursday it will default on coupon payments for two issues of short term tradeable certificates.

In a brief statement, the engineering and renewable energy group said it would default on coupons for the 00315 and 00415 issues of its so-called certificados bursatiles. It did not divulge the sum of money involved, or when they had been due for payment.

Abengoa, trying to avoid becoming Spain’s biggest-ever bankruptcy, is negotiating a multi-million-euro lifeline with creditor banks which have asked the company to guarantee it with assets.

Abengoa and creditor banks agreed on Thursday to put on hold an option of selling shares in its Abengoa Yield business as a means of raising money, two banking sources briefed on the talks said. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Dave Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.