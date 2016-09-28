UPDATE 1-Spanish court to investigate Abengoa chairman over predecessor's pay-off

(Adds details, background)

MADRID, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Spain's High Court will investigate the chairman of troubled energy firm Abengoa , Antonio Fornieles, for handing out a 11.5-million-euro ($12.90 million) severance payment to his predecessor, according to a court ruling.

Fornieles formed part of the commission that approved the payment for Felipe Benjumea last September when he stepped down as problems spiralled at Abengoa, which is trying avoid becoming Spain's biggest-ever bankruptcy.

The company declined to comment. Fornieles also declined to comment, while Benjumea could not be reached for comment.

The document said the court would also investigate two other employees from the commission along with Fornieles, who became chairman of the Seville-based company in March. The judge ordered all three to appear in court on Oct. 6.

Benjumea, whose family founded Abengoa, is also under investigation in a separate case for allegations of mismanagement at the firm, which accumulated over 9 billion euros of debt after a rapid expansion into the clean energy business. Reuters' previous attempts to reach Benjumea for a comment on these allegations have also been unsuccessful.

Abengoa expects to win the support of its creditors for a restructuring plan by Sept. 30. Abengoa must reach the 75 percent level of creditor support by the end of October under a court decision earlier this year.

In the restructuring deal, Abengoa has offered creditors to convert 70 percent of outstanding debt into equity, and refinance the remaining debt over six years, in return for 40 percent ownership of the restructured company.

The Benjumea family would also relinquish another 50 percent in the company to new investors.