FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Creditor banks of Spain's Abengoa consider involving bondholders in debt talks - sources
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Creditor banks of Spain's Abengoa consider involving bondholders in debt talks - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Creditor banks of Abengoa , in pre-insolvency talks to prevent the engineer becoming Spain’s largest ever bankruptcy, are considering involving bondholders in debt restructuring negotiations, two sources familiar with the situation said.

It is unusual for bondholders to sit alongside creditors in negotiations connected to insolvency proceedings but in this case there is a common interest to get the company afloat given the massive size of potential losses, the sources said.

Spanish and international banks’ total exposure to Abengoa stands at around 20.2 billion euros ($21 billion), including financing for projects, a source familiar with the matter said at the end of September.

Aside from that, bondholders hold nearly 5 billion euros in Abengoa debt. ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Additional reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.