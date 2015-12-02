Creditor banks of Spain's Abengoa consider involving bondholders in debt talks - sources

MADRID, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Creditor banks of Abengoa , in pre-insolvency talks to prevent the engineer becoming Spain’s largest ever bankruptcy, are considering involving bondholders in debt restructuring negotiations, two sources familiar with the situation said.

It is unusual for bondholders to sit alongside creditors in negotiations connected to insolvency proceedings but in this case there is a common interest to get the company afloat given the massive size of potential losses, the sources said.

Spanish and international banks’ total exposure to Abengoa stands at around 20.2 billion euros ($21 billion), including financing for projects, a source familiar with the matter said at the end of September.

Aside from that, bondholders hold nearly 5 billion euros in Abengoa debt. ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Additional reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)