Abengoa, creditors to start talks on viability plan on Wednesday - sources
February 2, 2016 / 2:59 PM / 2 years ago

Abengoa, creditors to start talks on viability plan on Wednesday - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Spanish energy and engineering firm Abengoa will present its long-awaited viability plan to creditors on Wednesday in a bid to avoid becoming Spain’s biggest bankruptcy, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The Seville-based company must agree on a restructuring plan with creditors before the end of March or enter into a full-blown insolvency process.

The sources told Reuters that banks, bondholders and their advisors will meet Abengoa to scrutinize the plan, which company’s board agreed on last week and would see it focus on its engineering and construction units and sell non-core assets such as its biofuel business.

Abengoa’s spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez, writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Julien Toyer)

