CEO of Spain's Abengoa steps down amid creditor talks
November 27, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

CEO of Spain's Abengoa steps down amid creditor talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Troubled Spanish renewable energy and engineering group Abengoa said on Friday its chief executive Santiago Seage was stepping down two days after the company started insolvency proceedings.

Seage, who will continue to be a managing director at U.S. unit Abengoa Yield, will not directly be replaced, but the company said it was turning chairman Jose Dominguez Abascal’s role into an executive one.

Indebted Abengoa said earlier this week it was entering a form of pre-insolvency proceedings, which under Spanish law give it four months to reach a deal with creditors. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)

