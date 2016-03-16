FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abengoa says will have debt of 4.9 bln euros after restructuring
March 16, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

Abengoa says will have debt of 4.9 bln euros after restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 16 (Reuters) - Struggling Spanish energy firm Abengoa said on Wednesday it would have corporate debt of 4.9 billion euros ($5.42 billion) after the restructuring that aims to prevent it becoming the country’s biggest ever bankruptcy.

Abengoa, racing to reach an agreement with its banks and bondholders by March 28, had said earlier this month its gross corporate debt at the end of 2015 totalled 9.395 billion euros, up from 8.903 billion euros in September.

In a presentation the company said creditors that had signed up to the restructuring deal so far represented about 40 percent of the financial debt. It needs to get the backing of three quarters of creditors for the deal to go through.

$1 = 0.9042 euros Reporting by Sarah White and José Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Jesús Aguado

