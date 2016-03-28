FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Abengoa gets creditor backing for standstill
#Financials
March 28, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

Spain's Abengoa gets creditor backing for standstill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s Abengoa said on Monday it had obtained backing from 75 percent of its creditors for a seven-month standstill agreement, which it filed to a court in Seville as it seeks more time to restructure its debt.

The standstill agreement prevents creditors from demanding pre-payment and is aimed at giving the struggling renewable energy and engineering firm some breathing space after a legal period protecting it from lenders expires on Monday.

Abengoa is trying to restructure a 9.4 billion-euro ($10.50 billion) debt load and needs backing from 75 percent of creditors for a plan to slash its borrowings and gives banks and bondholders equity in return.

It needed at least 60 percent of lenders to back the standstill in order to enforce it. ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)

