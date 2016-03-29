FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in Spain's Abengoa soar after restructuring reprieve
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 29, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

Shares in Spain's Abengoa soar after restructuring reprieve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Spain’s Abengoa rebounded on Tuesday a day after the indebted renewable energy firm said its creditors had backed a seven-month standstill agreement which should give it more time to restructure.

After a long auction period, Abengoa’s Class B shares opened up as high as 56 percent, and at 0827GMT were up 34 percent at 0.338 euros per share.

The company’s less liquid Class A shares were up 32.3 percent, after opening up over 40 percent. Spanish stock markets were closed on Monday.

Abengoa is still waiting on a Seville court to approve the standstill and also signal it will give the company more time to reach a debt restructuring deal with lenders.

The court said on Monday it was processing the filing, during which time Abengoa will be protected from creditor claims after a pre-insolvency period expired on March 28. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.