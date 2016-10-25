MADRID Oct 25 Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa is on the right path to win the necessary 75 percent approval from its creditors for its restructuring plan to avoid insolvency, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

The company is unlikely to be able confirm the acceptance levels until much later on Tuesday, the deadline for creditors to agree to the plan, the source said.

"According to the initial count of support, the company is on the right path (to win 75 percent approval)" the source said.

Online newspaper el Confidencial said on Tuesday the company had won more than the necessary 75 percent support for the plan from its creditors.

Under Spanish law, the company needed that level of backing from all its creditors to go ahead with the restructuring plan, which it presented in August, to avoid becoming Spain's biggest ever bankruptcy. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Carlos Ruano)