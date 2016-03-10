FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abengoa says agrees draft rescue with creditors
March 10, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

Abengoa says agrees draft rescue with creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 10 (Reuters) - Debt-laden Abengoa said on Thursday it had agreed a draft rescue plan with creditors, who would loan up to 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) to the troubled engineer over a period of five years with a right to 55 percent of the company.

Under the draft agreement, Abengoa would swap around 70 percent of its existing debt for equity, giving the right to 35 percent of the newly-financed company. Existing shareholders would dilute their shareholding to 5 percent of the restructured company under the proposal, Abengoa said. ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tomas Cobos)

