UPDATE 1-Spain's troubled Abengoa changes boss amid creditor talks

MADRID, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Spanish renewable energy and engineering group Abengoa stepped down on Friday just two days after the indebted company began insolvency proceedings.

Chairman Jose Dominguez Abascal now takes on an executive role, while outgoing CEO Santiago Seage will continue to be a managing director at U.S. unit Abengoa Yield.

Abengoa had been under scrutiny for months as investors fretted over its stretched finances.

A potential partner backed out of a deal to inject more capital this week, pushing the firm into a preliminary phase of insolvency which under Spanish law gives it up to four months to reach a deal with creditors.

Spanish and international banks’ total exposure to Abengoa stands at around 20.2 billion euros, including financing for projects, a source said at the end of September.

The company built up a big debt burden as it took on a number of capital intensive projects.

As well as banks and bondholders, Spain’s government also has exposure to Abengoa of about 415 million euros ($439 million) through various state financing bodies. It is keeping a close watch on a group that employs around 7,000 people in the country alone.

“We think that from a business perspective (Abengoa) is viable, that efforts should be made so that this company ... keeps going, and that the errors of the past, especially in relation to its debt, are corrected,” Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told a news conference.

De Guindos said Spanish lenders only accounted for about 40 percent of Abengoa’s bank debt, and that the company owed “a significant” amount of money to suppliers too.

He added that it would be key to try to find an industrial partner for Abengoa.

The company’s share value more than halved on Wednesday when it confirmed that Gonvarri, a steel group that is part of privately-held industrial company Gestamp, had dropped plans to buy a stake, and that it was starting insolvency proceedings.

Shares in Abengoa were rising sharply on Friday however, despite downgrades by ratings agencies Standard and Poor’s and Moody’s the night before. They were up nearly 22 percent at 1407 GMT, at 0.309 euros per share. ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day and Keith Weir)