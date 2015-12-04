FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abengoa presents new viability plan, needs 450 mln euros -source
#Market News
December 4, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Abengoa presents new viability plan, needs 450 mln euros -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s energy and engineering group Abengoa, on the verge of becoming the biggest Spanish bankruptcy ever, presented a new viability plan to creditor banks on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Under the plan, the company would need 100 million euros ($109 million) financing in the short term and an additional 350 million euros in the first quarter of 2016, the source said, adding that KPMG would certify the group’s financial state in the next few days.

A second source, who was briefed on a meeting between Abengoa and its creditors that took place on Friday, said Abengoa had been “constructive” although the source did not confirm whether a new plan was put forward. ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
