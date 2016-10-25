Abengoa unit details creditor recoveries as Spain deadline looms

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A bankrupt U.S. subsidiary of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA disclosed on Monday how much money creditors will recover under its plan to exit Chapter 11 while questions loomed over its parent's race to avoid its own bankruptcy in Spain.

Abengoa, under strain after an aggressive global expansion into clean energy, needs support from 75 percent of its international creditors for a deal to restructure $10 billion of debt by Tuesday. If it fails, the company could become Spain's largest ever corporate failure.

Uncertainty over Abengoa's future has hindered the bankruptcy proceedings of the company's U.S. subsidiaries like Abeinsa Holding Inc, which faced objections by the U.S. government and creditors for failing to disclose crucial details about its plan to exit Chapter 11, court documents showed on Monday.

Following the objections, Abeinsa provided details on creditor recoveries for the bankrupt U.S. units - with businesses ranging from engineering and construction to biofuels and solar energy - in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

Under an amended disclosure statement, which is meant to describe the group's reorganization plan, Abeinsa said its senior and other priority claims would recover their full investment, while unsecured claims would recover 12.5 percent.

Abeinsa's initial disclosure statement filed in September did not detail estimated recoveries for creditors or a liquidation or feasibility analysis, as such bankruptcy exit plans usually do.

The company said it would provide a liquidation analysis and other details before a hearing on the disclosure statement set for Thursday in Delaware.

By then, creditors should know whether Abengoa has secured its so-called master restructuring agreement (MRA) in Spain, which includes an over $1 billion capital injection by large banks and other investment funds.

Last week the U.S. bankruptcy court approved a request by Abeinsa to join Abengoa's MRA, overruling objections by unsecured creditors who said the deal would give them a recovery of only pennies on the dollar.

Separately, a Seville court rejected on Monday international creditor challenges to a standstill agreement protecting the restructuring process in Spain. However, the court excluded three creditors from the ruling, potentially leaving the door open for them to prosecute their claims. (Additional reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez in Madrid)