A U.S. judge denied on Wednesday a request for an independent fraud investigation of Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa SA by some creditors of its bankrupt U.S. subsidiary Abeinsa Holding Inc.

Abeinsa is one of several U.S. subsidiaries of Abengoa that filed for Chapter 11 this year while its parent was racing to reach a debt restructuring agreement in Spain to avoid its own bankruptcy.

