Abengoa auditors warn of serious risks to company's future
November 13, 2015 / 12:33 PM / 2 years ago

Abengoa auditors warn of serious risks to company's future

MADRID, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The auditor of Spain’s Abengoa warned of significant risks to the company’s future on Friday, saying execution of a deal with steel firm Gonvarri, a division of Basque industrial group Gestamp, would be key to its viability.

In a statement accompanying the engineering firm nine-month earnings the auditor Deloitte said the business evolution over the last quarter reflected rising uncertainty over the company which in turn could generate “significant doubt” over the its capacity to keep operating.

Gonvarri said Nov 8 it would invest 250 million euros ($270 million) in Abengoa and become its main shareholder by subscribing to a planned rights issue.

Abengoa also reported core profit of 891 million euros in the first nine months while it said net debt was 6.3 billion euros at the end of September. (Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
