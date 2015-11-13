FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Abengoa posts 194 mln eur loss in year to September
#Market News
November 13, 2015

Spain's Abengoa posts 194 mln eur loss in year to September

MADRID, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa said on Friday it had made a 194 million-euro ($209 million) loss in the year to September, after writing down the value of its stake in its Abengoa Yield subsidiary.

The falling share price of U.S. listed Abengoa Yield, which groups together some of the company’s power assets, prompted the adjustment, Abengoa said.

The company said it would publish its full nine-month earnings later on Friday. Abengoa is gearing up for a rights issue to cut debt, and last Sunday said it was bringing in a steel company as its new main shareholder. ($1 = 0.9287 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
