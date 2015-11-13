UPDATE 2-Future of Spanish engineering group Abengoa at risk -auditor

(Recasts with auditor comment, adds earnings detail)

By Julien Toyer and Paul Day

MADRID, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Spanish power generation engineering company Abengoa faces significant risks and its future depends heavily on a proposed investment deal with steel company Gonvarri, the struggling group’s auditor Deloitte said.

In a statement accompanying Abengoa’s earnings, auditor Deloitte said the business had worsened in the past quarter as uncertainty over the company spread, generating “significant doubts” about its capacity to keep operating.

Abengoa, which builds, operates and sells renewable power generation facilities, is preparing for a rights issue to reduce debt. Concerns over its stretched balance sheet have battered the company’s share price, down by nearly 70 percent since April.

Gonvarri, a division of Basque industrial group Gestamp, said on Nov. 8 it would invest 250 million euros ($269 million) in Abengoa and become its main shareholder by subscribing to the planned rights issue.

The agreement with Gonvarri depends on banks maintaining their pledge to underwrite the cash call, originally expected to be worth about 650 million euros in total.

After Gonvarri’s initial 250 million euro investment, to be carried out through the issue of new shares, the rights issue will be cut to 400 million euros and the steel company will also subscribe to part of that.

Abengoa said in a separate presentation that Gonvarri was expected to invest about 350 million euros in total and that the operation was expected to complete in December.

The Seville-based group won backing in September from several bank creditors to underwrite most of the issue, but in doing so it had to overhaul its management, increase the scale of planned asset sales and restrict new investment.

The company said on Friday that it had made a 194 million euro loss in the year to Sept. 30 after writing down the value of its 47 percent stake in U.S.-listed power plant and transmission lines operator Abengoa Yield.

It said the move was prompted by the fall in Abengoa Yield’s share price, which has nearly halved since July. The shares closed trading on Thursday at $20.12, valuing the company at $2.02 billion.

Total consolidated gross debt stood at 8.9 billion euros at the end of September. ($1 = 0.9287 euros)