MADRID, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Spanish energy firm Abengoa , on the brink of becoming the country’s largest ever bankruptcy, posted on Monday a full-year net loss of 1.21 billion euros ($1.32 billion) for 2015.

The indebted company is racing to reach an agreement with its banks and bondholders by March, or it faces a full-blown insolvency process. ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Angus Berwick)