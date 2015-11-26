Abengoa Yield replaces board chairman

MADRID, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Santiago Seage, chairman of the board of Abengoa Yield, the U.S. business of Spain’s Abengoa, has stepped down, according to a statement to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late on Wednesday.

Abengoa started insolvency proceedings on Wednesday after a potential investor said it would not inject fresh capital into the energy firm.

Seage remains chief executive of Abengoa and a managing director of Abengoa Yield, the company said in the statement.

Abengoa Yield named current lead independent director Daniel Villalba as its new board chairman, it said.