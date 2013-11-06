FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abercrombie & Fitch to offer larger sizes by spring
November 6, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 4 years ago

Abercrombie & Fitch to offer larger sizes by spring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Struggling teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co said it would expand sizes, colors and fits for all styles by the spring to attract to more customers.

Chief Executive Mike Jeffries has stirred controversy in the past by suggesting the company’s clothes were made for “cool” and “attractive” kids and not for “fat” people. The company now does not offers sizes for women above large.

The retailer reported another double-digit drop in quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday and warned of a tough holiday season. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

