Abercrombie CEO's compensation falls dramatically

May 16 (Reuters) - Total compensation for Abercrombie & Fitch Co Chief Executive Michael Jeffries fell more than 80 percent to $8.2 million last year, a regulatory filing by the teen apparel retailer showed on Thursday.

While his base salary rose 2 percent to $1.5 million, he did not receive any long-term incentives tied to the retailer’s stock in 2012. In the prior year, Jeffries was awarded performance-based stock options worth $43.2 million.

Other compensation was $800,538, up 11.3 percent. That included $200,000 related to his use of company aircraft and $107,227 for personal security, according to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.