FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abercrombie CEO's compensation falls dramatically
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2013 / 10:00 PM / in 4 years

Abercrombie CEO's compensation falls dramatically

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Total compensation for Abercrombie & Fitch Co Chief Executive Michael Jeffries fell more than 80 percent to $8.2 million last year, a regulatory filing by the teen apparel retailer showed on Thursday.

While his base salary rose 2 percent to $1.5 million, he did not receive any long-term incentives tied to the retailer’s stock in 2012. In the prior year, Jeffries was awarded performance-based stock options worth $43.2 million.

Other compensation was $800,538, up 11.3 percent. That included $200,000 related to his use of company aircraft and $107,227 for personal security, according to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.