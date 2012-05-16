FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abercrombie quarterly profit shrinks
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Abercrombie quarterly profit shrinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co posted an 88 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt in part by difficult market conditions in Europe.

For the first quarter ended April 28, the teen clothes retailer earned $3.0 million or 3 cents per share, compared with $25.1 million or 28 cents per share last year.

Sales at the company, which competes with chains such as American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Aeropostale Inc and Gap Inc, rose 10 percent to $921.2 million, but sales at stores open at least a year -- an important measure of retail growth -- were down 5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.