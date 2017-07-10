Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co plunged
21 percent on Monday and dragged down other stocks in the
battered retail sector as the U.S. teen apparel maker terminated
talks over a potential sale.
Investors saw Abercrombie's failure to sell itself as yet
another blow to a retail sector already struggling to cope with
changing consumer tastes and growing pressure from Amazon.com
Inc and other online retailers.
Shares of Gap Inc, American Eagle Outfitters Inc
and Express Inc all fell more than 4 percent.
Abercrombie, which has a market value of $650 million, had
said in May it was in talks with several bidders regarding a
potential sale, a day after Reuters reported that the retailer
was working with an investment bank to field takeover interest
from other retailers.
Private equity firm Sycamore Partners came closest to
acquiring Abercrombie, but could not meet the company's
valuation expectations, people familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
Sycamore agreed two weeks ago to acquire U.S. office
supplies chain Staples Inc for $6.9 billion, the
biggest deal in the buyout firm's history.
American Eagle had also looked at striking a deal for
Abercrombie in partnership with private equity firm Cerberus
Capital Management LP, sources previously told Reuters.
Several teen retailers have struggled as their primary
customers have abandoned malls in favor of fast-fashion chains
such as European brand Zara, while the rise of online
dropping has forced retailers to slash prices to compete.
Aeropostale Inc, Wet Seal and BCBG Max Azria Group LLC are
among the retailers that have filed for bankruptcy over the past
two years.
New Albany, Ohio-based Abercrombie defined teen apparel in
the 1990s with its risqué advertising and its large logo on
apparel, but has been hit hard as a new generation of shoppers
avoids heavy branding in favor of more independent style. In
response, Abercrombie has attempted to reinvent itself, and
dropped its logo in 2014.
Abercrombie said on Monday it will focus on its surf-wear
brand Hollister, the one bright spot of growth for the company.
Abercrombie also said it will "continue to refine and
implement strategies to position the Abercrombie brand for
revitalized performance" for its eponymous brand, which has
reported falling quarterly sales since 2014.