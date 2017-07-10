July 10 Abercrombie & Fitch Co said on Monday that it terminated discussions about a potential deal following a review.

The company had said earlier this year that it was in talks with a number of bidders regarding a potential sale.

The teen apparel retailer's shares plummeted 16 percent to $10.21 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)