July 10 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners
came closest to acquiring Abercrombie & Fitch Co, but
could not meet the U.S. teen apparel retailer company's
valuation expectations, people familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
Sycamore agreed two weeks ago to acquire U.S. office
supplies chain Staples Inc for $6.9 billion, the
biggest deal in the buyout firm's history. That deal shifted its
focus away from Abercrombie, the sources said.
The price Sycamore offered and the discrepancy with
Abercrombie's valuation expectations could not be learned.
Abercrombie could revisit a potential deal in the future, one of
the sources added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Abercrombie and Sycamore did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Abercrombie said on Monday that it terminated discussions
with interested parties about a potential deal following a
review.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)