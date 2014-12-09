Breakingviews: Abercrombie CEO joins Society of Ignoble Chairmen

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Memo from the Desk of the Chairmen of the Society of Ignoble Chairmen

Re: Our Latest Member

It is with great pride that we welcome the newest, and almost certainly the best-dressed, member of our society, Michael Jeffries. As the minutes of our monthly cigars-and-bourbon all-chair board meeting of late last January will serve to remind, Michael served as chairman of the fashion retailer Abercrombie & Fitch for 18 years until his board unfairly and unceremoniously stripped him of the title, relegating him to the singular task of chief executive. As expected, Michael announced today his intention to leave the company with immediate effect.

While we are delighted to add another esteemed former chairman to our rolls - particularly one from outside the banking industry - let the record show that Michael’s arrival accompanied another of those decisions, not unlike ones with which the membership of this society is extremely familiar, made under the rubric of good corporate governance. When the board ignobly stripped Michael of the job and appointed an outsider to the role of non-executive chairman, the pusillanimous director in charge of the nominating and board governance committee spoke of “best practices” and “responding to shareholder concerns.”

As the Society’s mission statement makes plain: “Full and total control of the board of directors is only possible in instances where the executive retains both the chairman and chief executive titles. Allowable exceptions include cases where said executive remains as chair but relinquishes the chief executive title to longstanding dependent (the ‘Chuck Prince Rule’).” In form and substance, Abercrombie & Fitch violated these standards. The board will no doubt point to the company’s $120 million increase in market value as evidence that its year-long process to remove Michael, beginning with stripping him of the dual-leadership position, has been a success.

Let the Society’s record show, however, that Michael’s situation incontrovertibly proves once again to so-called good governance advocates that removing the chairman’s role of a sitting executive is nothing more than a punitive act that will be met with almost-certain resignation.

Sincerely

Co-Chairs Ken Lewis (Bank of America), G. Kennedy Thompson (Wachovia), Kerry Killinger (Washington Mutual) (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)