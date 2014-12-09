FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abercrombie CEO Michael Jeffries to retire
#Hot Stocks
December 9, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Abercrombie CEO Michael Jeffries to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co said Chief Executive Michael Jeffries would retire effective immediately, and its shares rose 6.8 percent in premarket trading.

The company said a team led by Arthur Martinez, who has been named executive chairman, would be responsible for managing day-to-day operations until a new CEO was appointed.

In January, the retailer stripped Jeffries of his chairman duties, bowing to investor pressure to reduce his control over the struggling company. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
