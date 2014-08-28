FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abercrombie second-quarter sales fall 6 pct
#Market News
August 28, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Abercrombie second-quarter sales fall 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s quarterly sales fell 6 percent as customers cut back on discretionary spending amid wage cuts and fewer jobs.

The company’s shares were down 8 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

The company said net income rose to $12.9 million, or 17 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2, from $11.4 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was $890.6 million. Same-store sales fell 7 percent in the quarter, with U.S. same-store sales down 5 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

