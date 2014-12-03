Abercrombie profit falls on lower mall traffic, higher discounts

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Struggling apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a 25 percent fall in adjusted quarterly profit due to lower mall traffic, higher discounts and weak demand.

The company said adjusted net income fell to $30.4 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1 from $40.5 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 12 percent to $911 million.

Abercrombie said it expected a mid-to-high single-digit percentage fall in its current-quarter comparable sales. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)