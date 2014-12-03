UPDATE 3-Abercrombie says turnaround efforts to pay off in 2015

* Cuts full-year adjusted profit forecast

* Third-qtr adjusted profit falls 25 pct

* Shares rise as much as 6 pct after hitting record low (Adds analyst comments; updates shares)

By Devika Krishna Kumar

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Struggling teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co said it expected its turnaround efforts to bear fruit next year, but warned of a tough holiday quarter as it discounts heavily.

The company’s shares rose as much as 6 percent. The stock fell 2 percent to a record low in early trading after Abercrombie reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales and cut its full-year profit forecast.

Abercrombie has been trying to turn around its business by cutting costs, launching trendier merchandise that appeals to fashion-conscious teens and increasing its online presence.

After years of falling same-store sales, Abercrombie said in August that it would shed its traditional logo-centric apparel, which had once been much sought-after.

Analysts said on Wednesday that the company’s efforts were likely to pay off in 2015.

“ ... we view Abercrombie as a turnaround story that remains largely on track despite the third quarter setback,” Suntrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Pamela Quintiliano wrote in a note.

Abercrombie has been losing customers to “fast fashion” chains such as Inditex’s Zara, H&M and Forever 21, which offer newer styles at lower prices.

“We clearly have headwind in terms of logo ... (but) that will mitigate as we move through 2015 and will absolutely affect the (comparable sales) trend,” Chief Executive Mike Jeffries said on a conference call.

Abercrombie said comparable sales improved slightly in November and during the Black Friday weekend.

“ ... ANF presents an attractive investment opportunity for the long term as the company makes meaningful headway on its strategic re-positioning,” Jefferies & Co analyst Randal Konik wrote in a note.

Abercrombie said it expected a mid-to-high single-digit percentage fall in its current-quarter comparable sales. Comparable sales had fallen 8 percent in the holiday quarter of 2013.

The retailer cut its adjusted profit forecast for the year ending February to $1.50-$1.65 per share from $2.15-$2.35.

Adjusted net income fell 25 percent to $30.4 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1.

Revenue declined 12 percent to $911 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 41 cents per share and revenue of $916 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Abercrombie shares were up 5.1 percent at $29.26 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, after hitting an all-time low of $27.23 in early trading. (Additional reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)