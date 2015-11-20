Abercrombie & Fitch quarterly profit more than doubles

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co said its quarterly profit more than doubled as gross margin improved due to fewer promotion and cost cuts.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $41.9 million, or 60 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $18.2 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue fell to $878.6 million from $911.5 million. Comparable sales fell 1 percent. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)