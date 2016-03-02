Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch's comparable sales rise

March 2 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a surprise increase in quarterly sales at established stores due to strong demand for its Hollister branded clothing in the holiday shopping season.

Abercrombie said sales at stores open at least 12 months rose 1 percent in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30.

Analysts on average were expecting comparable sales to decline 0.10 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $57.7 million, or 85 cents per share, in the quarter, from $44.4 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $1.11 billion from $1.12 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)