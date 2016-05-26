Apparel retailer Abercrombie's sales fall for 13th straight qtr

May 26 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s quarterly sales fell for the 13th straight quarter as traffic to its stores dropped, mainly in markets outside the United States.

The company, whose brands include Hollister and abercrombie kids, said revenue fell 3.4 percent to $685.5 million in the first quarter ended April 30.

Comparable sales at stores open at least a year fell 4 percent.

However, the net loss attributable to Abercrombie narrowed to $39.6 million, or 59 cents per share, from $63.2 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)