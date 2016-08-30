Abercrombie & Fitch sales fall for 14th straight quarter

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co's sales dropped for the 14th straight quarter, hurt by lower traffic at its namesake stores.

The company, which also owns the Hollister and abercrombie kids brands, said sales fell to $783.2 million in the second quarter ended July 30 from $817.8 million a year earlier.

Comparable sales at stores open at least a year fell 4 percent.

The net loss attributable to Abercrombie widened to $13.1 million, or 19 cents per share, from $810,000, or 1 cent per share.