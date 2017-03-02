FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abercrombie & Fitch's sales fall 7 pct
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 6 months ago

Abercrombie & Fitch's sales fall 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a 7 percent drop in quarterly sales on Thursday - the 16th straight quarterly decline - and said a competitive retail environment drove it to promote more.

Sales at established stores fell 5 percent, compared with analysts' average expectation for a 4.9 percent drop, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

The retailer, known for its Hollister and abercrombie kids brands, said net sales fell to $1.04 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, from $1.11 billion, a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $48.8 million, or 71 cents per share, from $57.7 million, or 85 cents per share. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

