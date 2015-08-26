FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Abercrombie & Fitch reports better-than-expected sales
August 26, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Abercrombie & Fitch reports better-than-expected sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects net loss to “$810,000” from “$810 million” in paragraph 2)

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by demand for Hollister and Abercrombie Kids brands.

Net loss attributable to the company was $810,000, or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter ended August 1, compared with a net profit of $12.9 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $817.8 million from $890.6 million, while comparable sales fell 4 percent.

Analysts on average had expected sales of $811.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

