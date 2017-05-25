FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Abercrombie posts smaller-than-expected drop in same-store sales
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 3 months ago

Abercrombie posts smaller-than-expected drop in same-store sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co, which has put itself up for sale, posted smaller-than-expected drop in comparable-store sales, helped by strong demand for its California beach-themed surfwear brand Hollister.

Sales at established stores fell 3 percent in the first quarter ended April 29, but beat the 3.4 percent decline expected by analysts, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $61.7 million, or 91 cents per share, in the quarter, from $39.6 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net sales fell 3.6 percent to $661.1 million. Analysts on average had expected $651.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.