BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Q3 earnings $0.52/share excluding items

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co : * Abercrombie & Fitch reports third quarter results board of directors declares
quarterly dividend of $0.20 * Q3 earnings per share $0.52 excluding items * Q3 loss per share $0.20 * Sees FY adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.40 to $1.50 * Q3 sales fell 12 percent to $1.03 billion * Q3 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * Says total comparable sales for the third quarter, including
direct-to-consumer sales, decreased 14% * FY earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says results for the quarter included a tax benefit of $0.06 per share
related to certain discrete tax matters * Says projected low double digit decrease in comparable sales for the fourth
quarter * Says ”results for the third quarter reflect weakness in top-line performance,
which we expect to continue in the fourth quarter” * Says continues to expect to close approximately 40-50 stores in the U.S.
during fiscal 2013 * Says estimates to incur pre-tax charges of about $90 million related to the
restructuring plans for the gilly hicks brand * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage