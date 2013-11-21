FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

Abercrombie & Fitch posts quarterly loss as sales slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a quarterly loss, with comparable-store sales declining for the seventh straight quarter as the teen apparel retailer struggles with the changing tastes of young shoppers.

A&F reported a net loss of $15.6 million, or 20 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Nov. 2 compared with net income of $84.0 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 52 cents per share.

Net sales fell 12 percent to $1.03 billion. Total comparable sales, including online sales, fell 14 percent.

The company announced the comparable store sales figures earlier this month.

A&F shares were down 2 percent at $34.25 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

