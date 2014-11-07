FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abercrombie & Fitch estimates profit below analysts' expectation
November 7, 2014

Abercrombie & Fitch estimates profit below analysts' expectation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co estimated quarterly profit and sales below analysts’ expectations as fewer customers visited its stores and demand fell for its logo-based clothing.

The company, which sells teen apparel under brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister, estimated adjusted profit of 40-42 cents per share and revenue of $911.4 million for the third quarter ended Nov. 1.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 67 cents per share and sales of $982.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

