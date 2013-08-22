FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abercrombie & Fitch same-store sales fall 10 percent
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Abercrombie & Fitch same-store sales fall 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co said on Thursday that quarterly comparable sales fell a worse-than-expected 10 percent, which the company blamed on fewer visits by shoppers to stores and customers’ lack of interest in its women’s clothing.

Shares of the teen clothing retailer were down 15.4 percent in premarket trading.

For the second quarter ended Aug. 3, the company said net income fell to $11.4 million, or 14 cents per share, from $17.1 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Abercrombie expects a profit of 40 cents to 45 cents a share for the current quarter. The company said it would not give projections beyond that, citing uncertainty around recent traffic trends.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.