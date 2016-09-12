FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
FCA asks Aberdeen to up minimum level of capital held for regulatory purposes
September 12, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

FCA asks Aberdeen to up minimum level of capital held for regulatory purposes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - British's Financial Conduct Authority has asked Aberdeen Asset Management to increase the required minimum level of capital it holds for regulatory purposes, the asset manager said on Monday.

Aberdeen's total regulatory capital requirement will rise to about 475 million pounds ($630.75 million) from 435 million pounds previously, it said in a statement.

The board has therefore decided to reduce the self-imposed headroom between the regulatory minimum and its actual capital level, previously 100 million pounds, on an ongoing basis, it added. ($1 = 0.7531 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)

