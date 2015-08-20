FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Aberdeen increases stake in Egypt's Juhayna to 5.1 pct
#Financials
August 20, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Aberdeen increases stake in Egypt's Juhayna to 5.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

CAIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Asset Management increased its stake in Egyptian food firm Juhayna to 5.08 percent from 4.38 percent, the Britain-based fund company said in a statement to the Cairo bourse on Thursday.

Juhayna is Egypt’s largest producer of dairy products and juices. Its shares dropped over 7 percent this week after the company’s chairman had his personal assets frozen by the government due to alleged links to the banned Muslim Brotherhood.

Aberdeen, an emerging markets-focused fund manager, said in a statement through HSBC Securities Egypt that it bought 1.407 million stocks for 11.403 million Egyptian pounds ($1.46 million) for an average price of 8.10 pounds per stock.

$1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
