BRIEF-Aberdeen CEO says bond market poses 'huge systemic risk'
June 2, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aberdeen CEO says bond market poses 'huge systemic risk'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Asset Management

* CEO Martin Gilbert says bond market ‘huge systemic risk’.

* Says hopes turning point in bond market will be a damp squib but there is a “real threat”.

* Says geared credit funds most at risk of flux when interest rates rise, but an opportunity to buy.

* Says ‘can easily survive’ UK leaving European Union.

* Says sees asset management industry challenge from tech disruptors due to high margins.

* Says too many funds give returns that just mimic the index.

* Says prefers Lloyds Banking Group to RBS in terms of investment.

* Says worried about complexity of company long-term incentive plans.

* Says ‘worried’ about China market given strong recent gains.

* Says would pick China over India on 20-year view as corporate governance improves. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop; editing by Huw Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
