Aberdeen gets approval to buy 80 pct of Indonesia's NISP Asset Management -source
September 22, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

Aberdeen gets approval to buy 80 pct of Indonesia's NISP Asset Management -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British firm Aberdeen Asset Management PLC’s Asian arm has obtained regulatory approval to buy 80 percent of Indonesia’s PT NISP Asset Management, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Aberdeen Asset Management Asia obtained the go-ahead from the Indonesian financial services authority on Monday and the deal is expected to be closed by the end of this year, the person said, declining to be identified because the information is not public.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Asset Management Asia declined to comment.

NISP Asset Management is currently majority-owned by PT NISP Sekuritas, which is in turn controlled by Indonesia’s Surjaudaja family. It managed about 3.5 trillion rupiah ($292.6 million) as of February.

Britain’s Aberdeen Asset Management PLC managed $551.4 billion of assets globally as of June.

1 US dollar = 11,960.00 rupiah Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Saeed Azhar and Pravin Char

