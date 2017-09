June 15 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Asset Management Plc

* Has entered into an agreement with Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation to issue 100 million pounds of non-voting, perpetual, non-cumulative, redeemable preference shares.

* Says issue of 2015 non-voting preference shares will enable company to provide additional seed capital for purpose of launching new funds.Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)