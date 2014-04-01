FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aberdeen Asset Management sees more money leave, plans cost cuts
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

Aberdeen Asset Management sees more money leave, plans cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Asset Management said subdued conditions in emerging markets continued to push money out of its funds and it therefore planned to cut costs.

Net outflows totalled 3.9 billion pounds ($6.50 billion) across its funds in the year to end-Feb., it said in a statement, while a further 200 million pounds had left in March.

In the first two months of the year it secured 4 billion pounds in gross new business. Total assets under management at end-Feb. were 186.5 billion pounds.

The company said it had identified “significant additional cost savings” over and above those flagged as part of its acquisition of SWIP, the fund arm of Lloyds Banking Group , which completed on Tuesday.

Aberdeen said it remained cautious on the global market outlook and investor sentiment but had a strong pipeline of business. ($1 = 0.5998 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Chris Vellacott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.