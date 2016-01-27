FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aberdeen Asset Management hit by fresh outflows in Dec. quarter
#Financials
January 27, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aberdeen Asset Management hit by fresh outflows in Dec. quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Asset Management Plc

* Says assets under management 290.6 billion pounds in three months to end-December, against 283.7 billion at end-September.

* Says net outflows of 9.1 billion pounds against 12.7 billion in prior quarter.

* Says flows outlook remains difficult and market volatility continues.

* Says additional cost savings have been identified and will be implemented in late 2016 and 2017.

* Says market and foreign exchange movements were positive for quarter, adding 8.5 billion pounds to AuM.

* Says gross outflows of 20.0 billion pounds, down from 22.2 billion in the prior quarter, were again impacted by withdrawals by sovereign wealth funds.

* Says we expect market conditions to remain difficult and this is likely to be reflected in flows for remainder of year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
