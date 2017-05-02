Aberdeen H1 revenues, profits boosted by market, currency gains

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Asset Management reported on Tuesday a rise in first-half revenues, boosted by market and currency gains, while the pace of outflows from its funds slowed.

Revenues over the six months to the end of March rose 10.6 percent to 534.9 million pounds ($689.86 million), from 483.6 million pounds in the year earlier period, while underlying pretax profit rose 19.8 percent to 195.2 million pounds.

That helped underpin a dividend of 7.5 pence a share, unchanged from a year earlier.

Assets under management at the end of March were 308.1 billion pounds, from 312.1 billion pounds at the end of September, although net client outflows were heaviest in the first quarter, at 10.5 billion pounds.

The British fund manager said its 11 billion pound tie-up with Standard Life is on track and is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of Aberdeen's financial year, which ends in September.